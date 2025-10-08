Mobley produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes of Tuesday's 118-117 preseason loss to the Bulls.

Mobley led the Cavaliers in shot attempts and put together a strong showing on both ends of the court. Additionally, he showcased his improved perimeter shot with a pair of three-pointers. Mobley's upside is well known after the big man produced a second-round fantasy campaign in nine-category leagues during the 2024-25 regular season.