Mobley supplied 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes Monday in the Cavaliers' 95-93 win over the Knicks.

Mobley helped the Cavaliers continue their winning ways on the back of his second straight double-double and his most assists in his last six games, but the poor showing from the free-throw line dinged the overall impact of his stat line. The star rookie's 67.4 percent mark from the charity stripe this season is about the only blemish on his sterling profile, though there's reason to suspect that he'll improve in that area to some degree as his career unfolds.