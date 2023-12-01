Mobley ended Thursday's 103-95 loss to the Trail Blazers with 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

It was the third-year big's best scoring effort since he dropped 21 on Portland in their last meeting Nov. 15, but it was also just the second time in his last 10 games that Mobley has failed to pull down double-digit boards. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 62.9 percent from the floor, and while his offensive role hasn't grown since his rookie season, Mobley's gradually improving his efficiency and defensive contributions.