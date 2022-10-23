Mobley ended Saturday's 128-96 victory over Chicago with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes.

Mobley tallied his second consecutive double-digit performance Saturday for Cleveland in a win over Chicago, posting a new season high while finishing second in the team in scoring. Mobley shot 77.8 percent from the field in the victory and is now shooting 66.7 percent from the field this season.