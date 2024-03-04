Mobley ended Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Knicks with 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes.

Mobley recorded his third consecutive double-double despite the loss, but aside from that, he also dished out six or more assists for the third time across his last four appearances. Unlocking a new level as a passer would do wonders for Mobley's fantasy upside, but right now, the young forward is already one of the best two-way forwards in The Association. He has racked up 20 double-doubles across 37 appearances in 2023-24.