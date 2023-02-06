Mobley closed Sunday's 122-103 victory over the Pacers with 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes.

Mobley finished as one of five Cavaliers players in double figures in scoring Sunday and was one of two players to haul in 10 or more rebounds in a double-double showing. Mobley has secured a double-double in three of his last six games, including in two straight outings.