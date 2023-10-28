Mobley posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to the Thunder.

Mobley was able to drag himself to a minus-nine point differential on the evening thanks to a plus-10 performance in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers almost pulled off the comeback for their second straight win. Mobley is shooting just 43.5 percent from the floor across the first two games of the season, which is noticeably less than the 55.4 percent over 79 games last season. He's started at center for the first two games of the 2023-24 season with Jarrett Allen missing time with an ankle injury.