Mobley recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to the Jazz.

Mobley turned in an efficient shooting performance and added to his production by contributing across the board. He fell one rebound shy of his first double-double since Dec. 31 and continues to shine on the defensive end, where he's swatted at least one shot in eight of his last nine appearances.