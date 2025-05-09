Mobley (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers but was present during the Cavaliers' morning shootaround, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Mobley, Darius Garland (toe) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) were all present and got shots up after the practice, which wasn't the case ahead of Cleveland's Game 2 loss. Mobley posted 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during the 121-112 Game 1 loss but twisted his left ankle during the contest and is in danger of missing a second straight outing.