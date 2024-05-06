Mobley supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 41 minutes during Sunday's 106-94 victory over the Magic in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mobley was forced to move to center due to the absence of Jarrett Allen (ribs), but he delivered another solid performance down low, showing energy on the glass and an accurate touch near the rim. Mobley posted three double-doubles in the series against the Magic while scoring in double digits in all but one of his appearances. He should continue as Cleveland's starting center as long as Allen remains sidelined.