Mobley is questionable for Friday's game against Miami due to left knee soreness.

Mobley hasn't yet missed a game this season, but he's dealing with a knee issue before Friday's matchup. Although he's been held without double-doubles in his last three appearances, he's still been a key contributor, averaging 14.2 points and 11.4 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game over the last five matchups. Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro would be candidates to pick up the slack if Mobley is unavailable Friday.