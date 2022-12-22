Mobley is questionable for Friday's game against Toronto due to right knee soreness.
Mobley has started each of the Cavaliers' first 33 games, but he played just 23 minutes Wednesday against Milwaukee and is dealing with a sore right knee. If he's unavailable against the Raptors, Cedi Osman and Kevin Love would be candidates to take on increased roles.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Minimal impact despite victory•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Sets new season high in assists•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Records double-double Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Modest production in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Snatches double-digit boards again•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•