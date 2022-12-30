Mobley is questionable for Saturday's game at Chicago due to a sore right ankle, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mobley has yet to miss a game this season, so we don't have a sample size of how the Cavaliers will choose to handle a potential absence. Still, more minutes figure to be available for Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens and other forwards. This month, Mobley has averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.4 minutes.