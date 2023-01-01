Mobley (ankle) has been listed as questionable to face the Bulls on Monday.

Mobley didn't feature against the Bulls on Saturday in what was his first absence of the season, but there's a chance he might return for the team's first game of the calendar year -- and against the same opponent he didn't play on Dec. 31. Mobley averaged 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in December, and if he's able to return, then Kevin Love would probably head back to the bench.