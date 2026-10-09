Mobley finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), a rebound and an assist across 17 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Mobley saw limited opportunities on offense, attempting just five shots while Cleveland gave its starters identical playing time, but he was efficient. His limited minutes and low usage reflected preseason circumstances more than any meaningful change in his expected regular-season role, so fantasy managers shouldn't focus too much on his reduced preseason playing time.