Mobley will be re-evaluated in roughly one week after an MRI on Wednesday confirmed he suffered a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's 105-104 win over the Celtics, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

The Cavaliers may provide a formal timeline for Mobley's return to the court after he's re-evaluated next week, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier Thursday that the third-year big man is likely facing an extended absence. With the fantasy playoffs already underway or set to begin in the near future, managers in redraft leagues are likely best off moving on from Mobley, even though the Cavaliers haven't offered clarity on his timeline. For however long Mobley is sidelined, Dean Wade is the most likely candidate to replace him in the starting five. Mobley's minutes could be dispersed among Wade, Georges Niang, Isaac Okoro and Damian Jones.