Mobley recorded 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Celtics.

Mobley didn't have his best shooting performance and ended up with more field goal attempts (15) than points scored (12). However, he still delivered a solid stat line while posting his first double-double since Feb. 10, when he racked up 28 points and 13 boards in a road win over the Pelicans. The second-year big man is making progress compared to his rookie season and is averaging career-best marks in points (15.9), rebounds (8.9) and assists (2.6) per game so far.