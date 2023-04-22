Mobley racked up 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-79 loss to New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Mobley managed to make his presence felt on both ends of the court Friday, but his efforts were not enough, and the Cavaliers suffered a 20-point loss on the road. The second-year big man has two double-doubles in three games so far in the series, but he's shooting a meager 44.1 percent from the field in that span.