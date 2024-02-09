Mobley registered 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 win over the Nets.

Mobley was efficient from the field and active on the glass, so it wasn't surprising to see him secure his third double-double over his last four games. The third-year forward is having the best season of his career to date, averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. It's worth noting the rebounds and assists per game are career-high figures for him.