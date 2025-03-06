Mobley provided 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Heat.

Mobley made the most of his touches on offense, but he was a force on the glass as well. As a result, the big man recorded a double-double for the fourth time across his seven appearances since the All-Star break. In that seven-game stretch, Mobley is averaging 19.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.