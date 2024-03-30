Mobley ended Friday's 117-114 victory over Philadelphia with 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes.

Mobley has looked quite good since returning from a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, and he notched his first double-double since March 3 here. Not only that, but Mobley also made his presence felt as a rim protector with a two-block performance. Mobley is averaging 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since returning to the hardwood.