Mobley amassed 21 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Mobley recorded his sixth double-double of the season, and had no problem with Deandre Ayton in the interior. It took a moment for the Cavs to adjust to the insertion of Duop Reath, but thanks to Mobley, Cleveland won the game inside.