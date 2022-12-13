Mobley closed Monday's 112-111 loss to San Antonio with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes.

Mobley posted a second straight double-double and has now accomplished that feat in four of his last six appearances and six of his previous nine contests. The second-year big man is firmly entrenched as a bonafide two-way threat for the Cavaliers, and his numbers back that up, as he's averaging 15.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game across six appearances this month.