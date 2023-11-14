Mobley logged 16 points (8-14 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 132-120 loss to the Kings.
Mobley put in solid work during the loss. Although Mobley's scoring output can vary a bit, his lofty rebound totals can offset a rough shooting night. His shooting has improved nicely over the past few games, sporting an excellent field goal percentage of 57.5 percent over the past three games.
