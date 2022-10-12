Mobley (ankle) will not take the floor Wednesday against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff expressed Tuesday that he hoped to have Mobley on the floor before preseason ends, but Mobley is running out of chances to make that come to fruition. The Cavs return to action for the preseason finale Friday against the Magic, giving him one last shot to get some run in before the regular season.