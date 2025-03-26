Mobley (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against San Antonio.

Thursday marks the first game of a back-to-back set for the Cavaliers. Mobley will be sidelined while resting through lingering lower body injuries that he has dealt with since the All-Star break, but he should take to the floor against the Pistons on Friday. De'Andre Hunter and Dean Wade are the top candidates to enter the Cavaliers' starting lineup in Mobley's absence.