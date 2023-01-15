Mobley picked up a knee injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves but returned to the game in the second half, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley wasn't with the team to begin the second half due to an apparent knee injury, but he returned to the bench a few minutes into the third quarter and eventually checked back into the game. If he's healthy, he should handle his regular workload the rest of the way.