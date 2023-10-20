Mobley (rest) is in the starting five for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Mobley will play in Friday's preseason finale after missing the previous game for rest purposes. Mobley will replace Damian Jones in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Solid all-around performance•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Gets fourth year guaranteed•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Sidelined for exhibtion•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Near double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Records double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Drops double-double in win•