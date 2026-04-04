Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Ruled out against Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Indiana.
The Cavaliers are gearing up for what the team hopes is a deep playoff run. As such, Mobley will take the night off before presumably returning Monday in Memphis. With Dean Wade (ankle) out as well, Keon Ellis, Larry Nance and Nae'Qwan Tomlin could be spending more time than usual at the power forward position, with one of those players in line to start.
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