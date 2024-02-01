Mobley has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to left knee injury management, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mobley appeared in the last two games after missing significant time due to a left knee issue, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday that he expected the 22-year-old to play in the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday. However, Mobley will get a night off to manage his workload. He'll presumably continue to be eased into action in the coming days, while Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro could see increased run in his absence Thursday.