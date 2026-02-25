This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Ruled out for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Mobley (calf) is out for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.
It's the second night of a back-to-back set, so Mobley will sit this one out for rest purposes, as he continues to work his way back from the calf injury. Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Dean Wade and Larry Nance will see a boost with Mobley unavailable Wednesday evening.