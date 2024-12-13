Mobley (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Wizards, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Mobley has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a sprained left ankle. The 23-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.
