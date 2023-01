Mobley (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mobley participated in shootaround Monday morning but will ultimately miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury. Darius Garland (thumb) is also out, so Caris LeVert and Kevin Love are expected to remain in the starting lineup for a rematch against Chicago, who Cleveland beat by one point on New Years Eve.