Mobley notched 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Knicks.

Mobley filled up the box score Wednesday, highlighted by four made three-pointers, though he finished two rebounds shy of a double-double. The USC product has grown into a legitimate two-way force, coming off a 2024-25 regular season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals across 71 games en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year.