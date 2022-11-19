Mobley provided 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime win over the Hornets.

Mobley posted his best rebounding performance of the season and notched his third double-double, his second in November. He's scored 20 or more points and has finished with 10-plus boards in three of his last four matchups.