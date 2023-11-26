Mobley provided 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 loss to the Lakers.

Mobley couldn't continue his streak of six straight double-doubles, but he still had a strong performance on both ends of the court. In fact, his six assists and four steals were both season-high marks, more than compensating for the fact that his six boards were his fewest in two weeks. Mobley has shown improvement in most areas of his game during his third NBA season, as his current per-game averages of 16.6 points, 10.2 boards, 3.3 dimes and 0.9 steals are all on pace for career-best marks. Mobley has added 1.6 blocks per contest and is shooting a career-best 57.0 percent from the field and 75.9 percent from the charity stripe.