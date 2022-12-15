Mobley recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 win over the Mavericks.

Mobley is averaging 2.7 assists per game on the campaign, but he's cleared that threshold in four straight games, highlighted by a new season-high total Wednesday. The uptick in assists during that four-game stretch has come with a few more turnovers (2.5 per game, up from his season average of 2.1), so the Cavaliers may not have much motivation to run the offense through Mobley more frequently than they already are, especially while Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are available.