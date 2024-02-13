Mobley logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 123-121 loss to Philadelphia.

Mobley has notched five double-doubles in his past six games. Jarrett Allen (21 points, 10 rebounds), also posted a double-double Monday, and the duo coexisting with big statistical production is an excellent sign for fantasy managers.