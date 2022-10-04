Coach J.B. Bickerstaff indicated Tuesday that he's not concerned about Mobley (ankle) in terms of his availability for the season opener versus the Raptors on Oct. 19, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Mobley sprained his ankle during a workout Saturday and will remain sidelined for a week or two. Assuming Mobley's rehab efforts proceed as expected, he should be in uniform for the start of the season. The main concern when considering him in fantasy drafts would be a recurrence of the injury during the season.