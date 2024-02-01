Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said prior to Wednesday's 128-121 win over the Pistons that he expects Mobley to be available for Thursday's game in Memphis, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

After making a quicker-than-expected recovery from the arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent in mid-December, Mobley appears poised to play in all four of the Cavaliers' games this week. Mobley played 20 minutes and 51 seconds in the Cavaliers' 118-108 win over the Clippers in his return from a 22-game absence Monday and saw only a minor bump in playing time Wednesday. He logged 22 minutes and 27 seconds in the win over Detroit, finishing with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal. Though he's experienced no reported setbacks with his knee over the last two games, Mobley will likely be capped at around 20-to-25 minutes for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Assuming he comes out of Thursday's game unscathed, Mobley could move closer to his typical 30-plus-minute workload in Saturday's contest in San Antonio.