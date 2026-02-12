Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said Wednesday that Mobley (calf) should return to action right after the All-Star break, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Mobley has missed the Cavaliers' last seven games after he strained his left calf in the team's Jan. 26 win over the Magic. The fifth-year big man -- who previously missed five games in December after suffering a Grade 1 strain of the same calf -- is seemingly making good progress in his recovery following his latest setback. If he's able to resume practicing following the break, he could be ready to play in the Cavaliers' first game of the second half Feb. 19 versus the Nets. Mobley's impending return could result in Thomas Bryant falling out of the rotation along with Jarrett Allen, Jaylon Tyson and Keon Ellis seeing at least slight reductions in playing time.