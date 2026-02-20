Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Sitting out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley will be rested Friday against Charlotte.
Mobley recorded 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 victory over Brooklyn, his first game back after sitting out seven contests in a row with a calf issue. The Cavaliers will be cautious for the second leg of this back-to-back set, opening up more minutes for guys like Dean Wade and Larry Nance.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Eases back into rotation•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Officially available•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Should return after All-Star break•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Could miss up to three weeks•