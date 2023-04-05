Mobley is out for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to rest.
With the Cavaliers locked into the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, they have opted to rest many of their starters. It wouldn't be surprising for Mobley to also sit out Sunday's matchup with Charlotte. Cedi Osman, Robin Lopez and Dean Wade are candidates to see increased minutes in Mobley's absence.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Blocks four shots in win•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Another big double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Another double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Drops 20 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Leading scorer in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Struggles from field Friday•