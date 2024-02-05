Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mobley will see a slight minute increase, with his limit set to 26 for Monday's matchup versus the Kings, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mobley has appeared in three of the past four games following a two-month absence. After modest production in his first two games, Mobley exploded for a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double in 24 minutes during a win over the Kings on Saturday.