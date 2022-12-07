Mobley accumulated seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers.

While the second-year forward was quiet offensively, he led the Cavaliers in rebounding despite the return of Jarrett Allen from a back injury. Mobley has hauled in double-digit boards 10 times in the last 14 games, a stretch in which the 21-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals. Cleveland believes Mobley has superstar upside, and his production is beginning to catch up to those expectations.