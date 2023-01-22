Mobley provided a career-high 38 points (19-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over Milwaukee.

Despite not connecting on a three-point or free-throw attempt in the win, Mobley bludgeoned his way to a new personal best in scoring by attacking the Bucks in the paint and with mid-range jumpers. Mobley poured in 12 of his team's first 15 points during a 12-2 Cavaliers run to begin fourth quarter, with his efforts helping Cleveland cruise to a win over one of its fellow Eastern Conference contenders. The second-year big man is now averaging 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.6 steals in 34.7 minutes through his first 10 outings of January.