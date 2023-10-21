Mobley recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason win over the Pacers.
Mobley returned to action Friday after sitting out the previous contest for rest purposes. The third-year center is set to start alongside Jarrett Allen (ankle) this season and could establish himself as one of the NBA's truly elite defensive players.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Returns to lienup•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Gets fourth year guaranteed•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Sidelined for exhibtion•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Near double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Records double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Drops double-double in win•