Mobley racked up 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

Mobley recorded his first double-double since Feb. 12, when he posted 14 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the 76ers, but even if he hasn't reached those levels of consistency yet, his two-way contributions are worth highlighting. The third-year forward is averaging 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game across his last 10 appearances.