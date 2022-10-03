Mobley is out one-to-two weeks with a sprained ankle, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After an impressive rookie season, the young forward's second year is off to a slight hitch after Mobley sprained his ankle Monday. Kevin Love, Isaiah Mobley and Dean Wade appear in line for more preseason opportunities with the USC product on the sidelines. The Cavaliers make their regular season debut on October 19th against the Raptors.