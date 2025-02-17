Mobley will start for Kenny's Young Stars against Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Mobley earned his first All-Star selection for his efforts during the 2024-25 regular season. He's averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over 30.0 minutes per game.